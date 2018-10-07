Haida Gwaii Set Drama Wins Best BC and Best Canadian Film Awards

Edge of the Knife (Sgaawaay K'uuna), a drama set in 19th Century Haida Gwaii, has won both the Best BC Film Award and Best Canadian Film Award at the Vancouver International Film Festival.

Blending mythical and natural drama, the film was shot in two dialects of the Haida language. There are only a few handfuls of fluent Haida speakers left.

The winner of the Best Canadian Documentary Award was Museum of Forgotten Triumphs. It looks at the lingering impact of the Bosnian War through the eyes of a Canadian immigrant who was evacuated as a child from Sarajevo.

Meredith Hama-Brown won the Sea to Sky Award, with a $20,000 cash prize, for short film Broken Bunny. The award recognises "the outstanding work of a female key creative on a BC-produced feature or short".

The Vancouver International Film Festival (VIFF) held its BC Spotlight Gala on Saturday, October 6 at the Vancouver Playhouse, presenting nine awards worth $91,500 in cash and in-kind services.

BC SPOTLIGHT AWARDS

Sea to Sky Award

Presented by TELUS

$20,000 cash prize; recognizes the outstanding work of a female key creative on a BC-produced feature or short.

Winner: Meredith Hama-Brown (Broken Bunny)

Special Mention: Robin Hays (Anthem of a Teenage Prophet)

Best BC Film Award

Presented by Creative BC and Encore by Deluxe

$10,000 cash prize presented by Creative BC + $15,000 post-production services credit supplied by Encore by Deluxe.

Winner: Edge of the Knife (dirs. Gwaai Edenshaw, Helen Haig-Brown)

BC Emerging Filmmaker Award

Presented by UBCP/ACTRA, AFBS & William F. White International Inc.

$7,500 cash prize sponsored by UBCP/ACTRA and AFBS, plus a $10,000 equipment credit supplied by William F. White International.

Winners: Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein (Freaks)

Best BC Short Film Award

Presented by VIFF

$5,000 cash prize

Winner: Biidaaban (The Dawn Comes) (dir. Amanda Strong)

#mustseeBC Award

Media Partner: Daily Hive

Winner: Finding Big Country (dir. Kat Jayme)

CANADIAN AWARDS

Best Canadian Film Award

Presented by the Directors Guild of Canada

$10,000 cash prize

Winner: Edge of the Knife (dirs. Gwaai Edenshaw, Helen Haig-Brown)

Special Mention: Genesis (dir. Philippe Lesage) and The Grizzlies (dir. Miranda de Pencier)

Emerging Canadian Director Award

Presented by the Directors’ Guild of Canada

$2,000 cash prize

Winner: Sean Devlin (When the Storm Fades)

Special Mention: Drew Lint (M/M)

Best Canadian Documentary Award

Presented by Rogers Group of Funds

$15,000 cash prize

Winner: The Museum of Forgotten Triumphs (dir. Bojan Bodružić)

Special Mention: A Sister’s Song (dir. Danae Elon)

Best Canadian Short Film Award

$15,000 colour grading and/or VFX services credit supplied by Side Street Post & VFX

Winner: Fauve (dir. Jeremy Comte)

Most Promising Director of a Canadian Short Film Award

Presented by Gary Harvey and Delta Air Lines

$2,000 cash prize + Roundtrip Flight Anywhere Delta Air Lines flies

Winner: Claire Edmondson (EXIT)